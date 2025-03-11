Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Down 1.5 %

Leidos stock opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.62. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.22 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.87.

Read Our Latest Report on LDOS

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.