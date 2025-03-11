Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 145.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

