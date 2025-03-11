Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CommScope by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CommScope by 1,005.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

CommScope Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

