Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $561.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,693,000. Altium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 429,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

