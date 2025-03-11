CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,379 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 740.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 834,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 41.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,471,000 after purchasing an additional 436,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,061,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 30,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $2,550,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,918.30. This trade represents a 96.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.