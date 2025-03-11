Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -976.80 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

