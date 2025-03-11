Channing Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

