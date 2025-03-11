Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases 509,028 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,618,462 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 509,028 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp comprises 2.7% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $100,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 147.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,225,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,820,000 after buying an additional 4,303,071 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.7% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

