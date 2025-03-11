Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 123,465 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,465 shares during the quarter. Herc comprises approximately 2.1% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $79,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Herc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Herc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.75.

Herc Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.65 and its 200-day moving average is $184.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

