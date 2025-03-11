ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 151.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $2,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 399,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,141.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 308,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 283,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,055,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 275,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Price Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $306.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 22,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,230,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,547.70. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jagdeep Ca Singh sold 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $41,694.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,030.20. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,148 shares of company stock worth $99,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

Read Our Latest Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.