Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.50. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

