Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.94 and its 200-day moving average is $132.90. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

