Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 6,777 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

