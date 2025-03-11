Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $24.74 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

