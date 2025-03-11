Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 7,357 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VB opened at $222.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

