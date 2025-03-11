Clare Market Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Swedbank AB increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,248,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $236.09 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.31. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Bank of America began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

