Clare Market Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,434 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 507,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $27,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,414.24. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

