Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $218,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $678,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GitLab by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,740,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in GitLab by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,865,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 335,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at GitLab
In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,525.40. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,903.54. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,257 shares of company stock worth $44,034,967. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB
GitLab Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.