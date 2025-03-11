Claris Advisors LLC MO Buys 2,521 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 247,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $4,049,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

