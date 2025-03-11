Claris Advisors LLC MO Sells 366 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

