Cohen & Company Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Cohen & Company Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

