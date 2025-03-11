Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.23, but opened at $186.00. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $186.80, with a volume of 1,513,185 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.89.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $3,168,390.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,728.38. The trade was a 49.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2,578.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 54,095 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,749,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.