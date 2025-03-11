Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,146 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $44,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,263,000 after purchasing an additional 336,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EPAC opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.18.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.