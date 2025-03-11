Cooke & Bieler LP Has $56.03 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 899,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $56,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $67,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,427.85. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. The trade was a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,016 shares of company stock worth $5,422,811 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

