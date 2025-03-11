Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 149,507 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149,507 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for 2.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $263,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,530 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,892,000 after buying an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $241.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.90.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

