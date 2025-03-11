Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 588,648 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588,648 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $113,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,223,000 after acquiring an additional 277,922 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $967,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

