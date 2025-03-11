Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 83,360 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,360 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $57,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.