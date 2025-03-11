Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $362,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. TD Cowen cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

