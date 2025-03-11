CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

