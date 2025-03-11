Cushing Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,292 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

