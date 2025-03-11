Cushing Capital Partners LLC Invests $810,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

