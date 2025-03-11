Cushing Capital Partners LLC Takes $611,000 Position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 439,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 73,391 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,802,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DCRE opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

