Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 220,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 294,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.
The firm has a market cap of $157.43 million, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.
About Cybin
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
