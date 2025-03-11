Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $23.38 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $23,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE PH opened at $607.29 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

