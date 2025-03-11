Davis R M Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

VTI stock opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

