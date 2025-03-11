Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $363.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

