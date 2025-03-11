Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.