Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 21,482 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $39,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $381.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.00 and a 1-year high of $445.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.00 and a 200-day moving average of $399.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

