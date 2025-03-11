Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 402 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

