Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 90.1% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $488.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.99. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

