Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $275.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.77.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

