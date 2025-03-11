Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Zacks reports.
Design Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $275.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.77.
About Design Therapeutics
