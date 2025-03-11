Diane Holder Acquires 2,735 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) Director Diane Holder acquired 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,517.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,548.72. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 21,650.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Evolent Health by 138.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Evolent Health by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

