Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth about $594,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 109,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 106.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 260.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 447.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

