Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 804,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,454,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,515,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,689,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $44.61.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

