Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Geometric Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,562,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 34.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $188,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $241,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 925,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

