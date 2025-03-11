Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

