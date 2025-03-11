Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Moody’s by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.77.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.20, for a total transaction of $146,738.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $32,321,046.80. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock worth $552,193 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $449.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $360.05 and a one year high of $531.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.36%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

