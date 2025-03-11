Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 916,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,789,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 455,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,715,000 after buying an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Argus raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $265.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.05 and a 52-week high of $273.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.51 per share, for a total transaction of $105,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,059.17. This trade represents a 2.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 5,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.04, for a total value of $1,510,572.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $996,486.96. The trade was a 60.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

