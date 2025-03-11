Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $79,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $934.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $989.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $944.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,030.43.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

