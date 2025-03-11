Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 113,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.53 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

